Joann C. Stensland

March 13, 1931 Nov. 3, 2020

Joann was born on March 13, 1931 to Harry Johnston and Phoebe Chase in Wolf Point, Montana.

Joann was an Assiniboine lady and an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Tribes. She grew up out in the Chelsea area between Wolf Point and Poplar. She graduated from Wolf Point High School.

Shortly after graduation, she married George H. Stensland and moved onto the farm 13 miles north of Wolf Point off of Hwy. 13. Later on the family moved to the Fada apartments in Wolf Point. A learning time as the young boys (Lars and Robby) played around the apartments. In 1968, the family, which now included daughter (Lori), moved to their new house out of town about 6 miles east of Wolf Point. She always took care of the kids as they grew up, making sure she followed them thru their various activities. Joann was very busy from the brandings in the spring to harvest in the fall, but always found time somehow for her friends.

She enjoyed many hobbies, from bowling in her younger years and going to the Montana State bowling tournament, to making ceramics, to getting into bead work, and don't forget playing cards with her girlfriends. Always up for a card game. She was active with the Elks in Wolf Point as George was once Exalted Ruler.