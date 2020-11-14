 Skip to main content
Joann Catherine (Hedges) Strakos
Joann Catherine (Hedges) Strakos was born April 20, 1940 in Billings and entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020, in Thornton, CO. She was a long-time resident of the Denver metro area, but had always had a special place in her heart for Montana and her family & friends there. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Hedges and mother, Mildred Morrow Hedges. Parker Funeral Home, Parker, CO was entrusted with her services.

