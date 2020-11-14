Joann Catherine (Hedges) Strakos was born April 20, 1940 in Billings and entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020, in Thornton, CO. She was a long-time resident of the Denver metro area, but had always had a special place in her heart for Montana and her family & friends there. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Hedges and mother, Mildred Morrow Hedges. Parker Funeral Home, Parker, CO was entrusted with her services.