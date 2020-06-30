JoAnn Evans
Aug. 26, 1932 – June 26, 2020
JoAnn Evans, 87, our dear mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt was lifted from our hands and placed into God's arms on June 26, 2020. Vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m. at Dahl's Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed) Burial of ashes will take place at the Belt Cemetery at a later date. Mom's full obituary can be viewed at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of JoAnn Evans, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 2
Memorial Mass
Thursday, July 2, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
717 18th St W
Billings, MT 59102
717 18th St W
Billings, MT 59102
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.