JoAnn Evans, 87, our dear mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt was lifted from our hands and placed into God's arms on June 26, 2020. Vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m. at Dahl's Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed) Burial of ashes will take place at the Belt Cemetery at a later date. Mom's full obituary can be viewed at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.