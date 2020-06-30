JoAnn Evans
Aug. 26, 1932 – June 26, 2020

JoAnn Evans, 87, our dear mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt was lifted from our hands and placed into God's arms on June 26, 2020. Vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 7 p.m. at Dahl's Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed) Burial of ashes will take place at the Belt Cemetery at a later date. Mom's full obituary can be viewed at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Service information

Jul 2
Memorial Mass
Thursday, July 2, 2020
11:00AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
717 18th St W
Billings, MT 59102
