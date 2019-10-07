{{featured_button_text}}

JoAnn Ruth Winninger, 91, passed away Oct. 2, 2019, at Long Term Care in Cody, Wyoming.

A memorial service at United Methodist Church, 1405 Beck Ave., Cody, Wyoming on Oct. 12, 2019, at 10 with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com.

