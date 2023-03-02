On January 11, 2023 Joanne Luther passed away at the age of 77. Joanne was a beloved wife to her husband Edward Luther, mother to Dale Luther, Michelle Frappier and Ernie Bush and grandmother to Samantha and Levi.

Joanne was born in Baker, Montana to John and Stella Peters and lived in Lame Deer, Montana until she married Ed on September 10, 1966. They spent the majority of their lives together in Tacoma, Washington where she was a dental assistant, Anchorage, Alaska raising three children and retirement years in Yuma, Arizona where she brought joy to all that were around here with her calming spirit and rich love of Jesus Christ.

Joanne was active in her local church wherever she lived and was a pillar for ladies prayer groups, bringing her sisters in Christ closer to him.

She will be gravely missed but has gone home to live pain free and enjoy the riches of her sacrifices.