Joanne Hamwey

Joanne “Jo” Hamwey is a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. God called her to come home and join Him in heaven on March 28, 2022.

Jo was born on Jan. 22, 1945, in Fromberg, to her parents Ray E. Teeples and Violet Pearl (Smith) Teeples. She was raised on the Blue Water Ranch east of Bridger. The family then moved to Cody, Wyoming, where she graduated from Cody High School in 1963. She lived most of her life in Montana, except for living in Denver for five years with her sister, Edna.

Jo married Charlie Hamwey on Feb. 13, 1965. Together, they had Nic (1967) and Corinna (1970) and stayed in Billings to raise their family.

Jo was a beautiful, warmhearted, caring person. She was a detailed organizer and perfectionist who was proud and known for her beautiful yard and spotless home. She was known for creating fun events and being an avid Bridge player, competing in Bridge marathons with family and friends, and playing Bridge every Friday. Jo was also a phenomenal, understanding and patient teacher. She taught countless people over the years how to play Bridge.

Jo has worked with Rimrock Foundation, Children's Receiving Home and Junior League, and served as Junior Women's Club President. She was a very driven, successful, smart businesswoman. She owned Johanna Ltd. Jewelry Store from 1970 to 1980s. Also, she owned World Ports Travel with her sister, Edna, from the 1990s to early 2000s.

Jo was preceded in death by her beloved son, Charles Nicholas Hamwey; her parents, Ray and Violet Teeples; her brother, Jack Teeples; and sister Dorothy Spracklen. Survivors include her daughter, Corinna Hamwey; granddaughters Niccole Hamwey and Jessica Rose; sisters Phyllis Joki and Edna Coates (husband George Coates); Charlie Hamwey, Diane and LeRoy Summers, Mary Teeples, Marian Hamwey; her sweet dog, Holly; and many nieces and nephews.

A vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West. Livestreaming will be available at https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/. The burial service will be at Rockvale Cemetery, 406 US 310, Joliet, directly after the service.

The memories of happiness will hold us close forever. The special times we shared will be time to always treasure. The assurance that we will be reunited is our comfort.