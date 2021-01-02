Joanne Lee Pehl, 79, of Billings, Montana, entered eternal rest on December 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Pehl; her three sons, Jeffrey and Dennis of Billings and Gregory and daughter-in-law Leona of Longmont, Colorado; as well as grandchildren, McKenzie, Dylan, and Sammy.

Joanne was a sunflower all year long. Not simply a summer or autumn flower, but an extraordinary flower of all seasons. We often become the things we love even if we don't realize it all the while. For an entire lifetime, she burst forth, unfurled with great reach, giving in a constant never-ending cycle.

With every new day, she faced the sun and tracked it as it moved across the Big Sky country. Joanne adored taking short day trips off the beaten path with her husband and sons as well as trips to the coast of Oregon. Taking photos of everything and everyone, she would likewise travel to Colorado with a camera firmly placed in her hand and would venture out into the mountains to enjoy the array of fall colors with family.