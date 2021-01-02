Joanne Lee Pehl, 79, of Billings, Montana, entered eternal rest on December 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Pehl; her three sons, Jeffrey and Dennis of Billings and Gregory and daughter-in-law Leona of Longmont, Colorado; as well as grandchildren, McKenzie, Dylan, and Sammy.
Joanne was a sunflower all year long. Not simply a summer or autumn flower, but an extraordinary flower of all seasons. We often become the things we love even if we don't realize it all the while. For an entire lifetime, she burst forth, unfurled with great reach, giving in a constant never-ending cycle.
With every new day, she faced the sun and tracked it as it moved across the Big Sky country. Joanne adored taking short day trips off the beaten path with her husband and sons as well as trips to the coast of Oregon. Taking photos of everything and everyone, she would likewise travel to Colorado with a camera firmly placed in her hand and would venture out into the mountains to enjoy the array of fall colors with family.
Joanne was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star—a past Matron of Moss Agate #126—who held many other positions within the Chapter as well as assisting with other Chapters. She was an avid collector of rocks who appreciated the beauty of all types of mineral matter and couldn't refrain from bringing them home to treasure.
As an extraordinary flower of all the seasons, Joanne would punctually transform her home for every season with her collection of holiday decorations capturing the essences of a loving, warm and welcoming home. She loved spending time outside landscaping with her husband, transforming their yard into a special haven to share with family and friends.
Joanne was strong, bright, and beautiful with firm roots and warm-toned attributes which provided the potency of her lively nature. The seeds she offered are sown in our hearts. We must spread these seeds in order for her to thrive in a constant forever inside us all.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.