Joanne Marie King-Williams, 78, of Billings, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2021, surrounded by family.

Joanne was born on Feb. 28, 1943 to Reuben and Anna Peterson of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. After graduating from Detroit Lakes High School, she went on to study Education at Evangel University, later achieving a Master of Education from MSU-Billings.

After graduation, Joanne was proud to teach on an Indigenous reservation in Arizona. Her passion was teaching and literacy. She retired after teaching for over 30 years in schools, churches and tutoring.

Joanne met E. Dean King while teaching Sunday School in Oklahoma, they were married in August of 1966. Dean and Joanne were married for over 30 years and had four children, Charles (Skip) Dean, Wendall (Chip) Dean, Kimberlee Ann and Tiffany Deeann.

In Oct. of 1987, Dean and Joanne filled a life-long dream of owning their own business, purchasing the Coast to Coast Hardware Store on Central Ave in Billings. They also enjoyed traveling together and their grandchildren were a great source of joy.

In Dec. 2011, Joanne married Jack M. Williams. They enjoyed taking part in MAPS projects and RVing around the country.