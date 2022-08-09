Mary Joanne Morgan of Billings passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Robert and Mary Mulick. She was raised in Pocatello, Idaho, as the second of eight children in a loving Irish Catholic family. Joanne helped care for her younger siblings, a role she later perfected in raising her own children. Much of her childhood took place during and after WWII, and she recalled standing in line at the grocery store with coupons. This left a lasting impression on Joanne, as she was wonderful at stretching a meal and a dollar.

Joanne and her husband Gerry's first date was to the Homecoming Dance at Idaho State University (after Gerry's suitability was checked out by her brother Bob). They quickly fell in love and were engaged on Joanne's 18th birthday. Together, they raised five children while moving many times with Conoco before settling in Billings in 1968. Joanne became very active in the St. Thomas community, teaching catechism and participating in the St. Elizabeth Circle. Joanne was devoted to her children's activities and would not dream of missing an event, whether keeping score at the umpteenth little league game or cheering from the sidelines at one of her daughter's tennis matches or speech events. After living many years in Billings, they were transferred to several other locations, and eventually returned home to Montana in 2005.

Joanne had a kind heart and took care of those around her. She knew just what was needed if you were sick, offering a cool rag for your forehead or a warm bowl of homemade soup. Cooking for others was Joanne's love language and her greatest joy. Although the recipes were written down, they were difficult to duplicate because of the special touch Mom brought to her dishes. Joanne was adored by her grandchildren and never failed to have their favorite treats and meals ready when they visited; a bowl of peanut M&M's and popcorn always welcomed them at Grandma's house.

Joanne was a good athlete, a huge fan of all sports, and especially cheered for Notre Dame and the Denver Broncos. Joanne took up golf later in life and was at her happiest on the golf course, although she was a stickler for the rules of golf and never gave a gimme. Mom was proud of saying that she was 98% Irish, and despite her many health challenges, she never lost her fighting spirit. She is free of pain now and resting comfortably with her family and friends on the turn.

Mourning her passing are Joanne's loving husband of 66 years, Gerry; her five children and their spouses, Theresa (Peter) Habein, Kathy (Tom) Kryzer, Mary (Steve) Patton, Gerry (Suzanne) Morgan, Bill (Kris) Morgan; her 13 grandchildren, Claire, Michaela, Emily, Abby, Daniel, Alison, Laura, Connor, Betsy, Sam, Phoebe, Jane, Christopher; and four great-grandchildren. Joanne is also survived by four siblings, Bob, Bernie, Eleanor and Dan. She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Mike, Jim and Patty. The family gives a special thank you to Mom's wonderful caregivers at West Park Village and RiverStone Hospice House.

Vigil will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to RiverStone Health Hospice Home; https://riverstonehealth.org/our-organization/foundation/online-donation/