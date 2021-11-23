Joanne Shaw Corning

Joanne Shaw was born in Dillon on March 19, 1931, to Esther “Chris” Christensen and Joseph Warren Shaw, who raised sheep on a high swath of land in the nearby Big Hole Valley. Growing up in Wisdom, Montana, in the 1930s without electricity or running water, Joanne's early days laid the foundation for who she would become: hard working, whip-smart, levelheaded, and gracious — with an absolute focus on family. Joanne exemplified the best of Montana ranch values. She loved to share the lore of the Big Hole with stories of her cherished parents, brother Joe and lifelong friends like the Huntleys. After her father's sudden death when Joanne was only 12, the family moved to Missoula, where she thrived in school with numerous accomplishments. To the ongoing delight of her children and grandchildren (and probably a few cowboys at the time), the barrel-racing redhead, Joanne Shaw, was crowned the Missoula Jaycee Stampede Rodeo Queen of 1948. She attended the University of Montana, where she made lifelong friends as a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and met the dashing Jim Corning who lived in the Phi Delt house across the street.