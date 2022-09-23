Joanne (Wyman) Songer, 85, of Lewistown joined her husband Jack in heaven on September 20.
Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held Monday, September 26, 1:30 p.m. in the First Christian Church with Pastor Jed Cauffman officiating in Lewistown, MT. Interment will follow in the Lewistown City Cemetery, with luncheon thereafter at the First Christian Church. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
