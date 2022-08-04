 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jodee Lyn (Woods) Lofgren

Jodee Lyn (Woods) Lofgren was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and follower of Jesus. She departed her loving family while at home and peacefully in her sleep on July 13.

Jodee was born in Billings, Montana, on March 17, 1970 to Woody and Cathy (Klotz) Woods Jr.

