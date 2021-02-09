 Skip to main content
Jodie Marie Moody, 54, went with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 3, 2021. She was survived by her daughter Jessica Moody-Habets, her grandchildren Xavier Joshua Kayn Moody and Athalia Jade Oliver, her sister Julie Matthews and brother Bernie Bentley.

May she rest in peace and be with her brother Joshy, her mother Marlene and her dad Wilber (Andy) Moody.

Always & Forever MAMA

