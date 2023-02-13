Joe Carlos, 87, of Billings, passed away peacefully on February 7, with his loved ones by his side.
Joe was born November 1, 1935, In Cheyenne, Wyoming, to parents Jose Carlos and Clara Cardenas.
Joe is survived by his two daughters Shawna (Wes) Morales and Teresa Repkie; son Ricky Carlos; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Joe is preceded in death by his wife Mary Carlos; sons Joe Carlos Jr. and Kenneth Carlos; daughter Mary Mott; his mother Clara Cardenas; dad Jose Carlos; and sister Delores Amadore.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, February 15, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
