Joe Cook was born October 21, 1956 in Pocatello, Idaho and given the name Judson S. Cook III.

He passed away January 19. He then became Joe after his Great grandpa Joe Eads. He spent his first 12 years going to school and being raised in Pocatello by his parents Ada (Call) and Judson S. Cook Jr. (Jerry) and with his siblings Debbie and John.

In 1969 their dad's job brought them to Billings, Montana. Joe graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1975. During his teen years and on into his 20's he worked at Albertson's in West Park Plaza. He met and married Lou Ann (Deutscher) in 1976 and welcomed their son Jerry (JJ) in 1980 and daughter Joanna in 1984.

In 1988 the family picked up and moved to Ennis, Montana, where they owned and operated the local Town Pump till spring of 1992. Joe then went on his next and longest adventure, working at D & D Auto for Dan and Dennis Dedman, starting in June of 1992 and as they say the rest is history. Joe was definitely in his element selling parts as most anyone can tell you. There were very few parts he couldn't find or tell you how to jerry-rig for you.

Joe retired from D & D in the spring of 2022, but still stopped by at least once a week to share a beer with all and make sure things were still running smoothly without him and put his 2 cents in and a couple of hours of workHe loved being outdoors in the summer, camping, boating, fishing and playing outside with family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lou Ann, his son Jerry (LisaLee), of Billings, daughter Joanna (James) Hix of Billings, his grandsons Nolyn, Harley and Ayden, his sister Debbie (Fred) Hendrickson of Pocatello, Idaho and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews and his D & D Family, Dennis and Brenda Dedman and the crew.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother John.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on February 18 at 1 p.m. at the Ennis Rodeo Grounds Building, 31 Madison Ave. Ennis, MT.