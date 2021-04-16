Joe David Kappel

In 1987 Joe was transferred to General Parts Inc. headquarters in Raleigh, NC. He was the first and only technical advisor on the 1-800 J-Con Helpline. He was the computer support from Montana to North Carolina, and everything in between. He managed a team of experts to help him with the computers. He taught them valuable information. He could restore a downed computer system and all the information from his head with no technical manual at all.

Joe retired from General Parts Inc. Carquest, Dec. 2005 after 38 years of employment. During his retirement his passion was still computers, but it also expanded to include Pit Bull dogs. A stray female wandered onto his property and when her litter was born he could not give them up. His yard at his country home was turned into individual kennels to keep the dogs.

Joe enjoyed being retired and taking care of his dogs along with playing the lottery! Once a week he would go buy several lottery tickets hoping he was going to hit the big one.

We love him and will miss him!

He was buried Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Forsyth Cemetery.