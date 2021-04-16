Joe David Kappel, 80, brother and uncle passed away Thursday evening, April 8, 2021 at Serenity Assisted Care in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born Sept. 5, 1940, in Tacoma, Washington to Joseph G. Kappel and Lydia R. Schoonhoven, he was the third of four children (Beverly, Jack, and Charlene).
He is survived by his nieces, Vickie Ferguson (Jack's daughter), Shirley Jilge (Charlene's daughter) and Selma Vendrick (deceased), Lydia McCloud, Terrie Hall, and Josie Yvonne Mott (Beverly's daughters). Born in Washington, he lived there a few years and then the family moved to Montana. He loved exploring the hills, fishing, and football. He attended and graduated from Hysham High School in 1958. As a young man before and after graduation he worked for various ranchers as a hired hand.
In 1967, Joe began working at Valley Motor Supply in Billings and then transferred to Motor Parts Warehouse where he stocked parts and pulled special orders for the will call desk. In 1983, Carquest (General Parts, Inc.) purchased Valley Motor Supply stores and 2 Motor Parts Warehouse's. After the acquisition Joe received training on computer technology.
He was then moved into the position of J-Con Manager for the Billings Distribution Center. He was responsible for purchasing, downloading, and installing computers in each of the individual stores. He also trained all the managers of the stores on the computer functions and reports. He was responsible for 30+ stores in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. While in Billings, he joined and participated in the Montana Masonic Lodge and became good friends with John Baber.
In 1987 Joe was transferred to General Parts Inc. headquarters in Raleigh, NC. He was the first and only technical advisor on the 1-800 J-Con Helpline. He was the computer support from Montana to North Carolina, and everything in between. He managed a team of experts to help him with the computers. He taught them valuable information. He could restore a downed computer system and all the information from his head with no technical manual at all.
Joe retired from General Parts Inc. Carquest, Dec. 2005 after 38 years of employment. During his retirement his passion was still computers, but it also expanded to include Pit Bull dogs. A stray female wandered onto his property and when her litter was born he could not give them up. His yard at his country home was turned into individual kennels to keep the dogs.
Joe enjoyed being retired and taking care of his dogs along with playing the lottery! Once a week he would go buy several lottery tickets hoping he was going to hit the big one.
We love him and will miss him!
He was buried Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Forsyth Cemetery.
