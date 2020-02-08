Joe Feeley

The family moved from their farm in Sanders to Billings when Joe was 2 years old. He attended schools in Billings and excelled at baseball. On weekends he would work in his father's machine shop, producing pump engines and refurbishing airplanes.

After high school, he was very proud to have served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bigelow DD942 (Destroyer) as a radioman in the Vietnam Theatre. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Sharon Phillips and began his family. Soon after, they moved to Alaska where he started his career in communications (installing Earth Stations to remote locations throughout Alaska) and pursued his passion of Living the Alaskan Dream! (Which he DID!) He obtained his pilot's license and owned his own plane, which he used to hunt, fish, and explore the state. He was an accomplished hunter, and bagged several of Alaska's prime species.