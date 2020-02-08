Joe Feeley

Joseph Edward Feeley passed away suddenly from Cardiac Arrest on January 31, 2020.
He was born July 13, 1947, in Forsyth, the third child of 11 siblings born to J.R. (Bob) and Jessie (Williams) Feeley.
The family moved from their farm in Sanders to Billings when Joe was 2 years old. He attended schools in Billings and excelled at baseball. On weekends he would work in his father's machine shop, producing pump engines and refurbishing airplanes.
After high school, he was very proud to have served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bigelow DD942 (Destroyer) as a radioman in the Vietnam Theatre. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married Sharon Phillips and began his family. Soon after, they moved to Alaska where he started his career in communications (installing Earth Stations to remote locations throughout Alaska) and pursued his passion of Living the Alaskan Dream! (Which he DID!) He obtained his pilot's license and owned his own plane, which he used to hunt, fish, and explore the state. He was an accomplished hunter, and bagged several of Alaska's prime species.
Joe had a passionate love of family, his country, Donald Trump, Duke University Blue Devils, New York Yankees, NRA, NFL, WNFR, Fox News, Jeopardy, John Wayne, The Three Stooges, playing pool, and Mondays on the golf course! He also was a fantastic Country/Western Dancer!
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and three of his siblings. He lives on through his son Jeremy and Kim Feeley (CA) and daughter Jennifer Watson (WA); grandchildren Ian, Brent, Rachael, Guinivere; siblings Fran Farnsworth (Huntley), Duane Kramer (pretty much a sibling AND best friend), Robert "Buzz" (Billings), Tom and Carol (Billings), Bill (Roscoe), Monica (Deceased), Maureen and Mike Williams (AK), Keith (Billings), Kenny (deceased), Diane (OR) , Baby Coralene (deceased); and aunt AnnaLou Sanders (CA). Also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will follow this summer.
Goodbye for now. We so love you and you shall be sorely missed.
