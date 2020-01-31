Joe Harrington
0 entries

Joe Harrington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Harrington, 54, of Billings passed away Jan 18, 2020 following a severe case of pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald John and Ruth Cecelia Harrington of Butte. Joe is survived by eight sisters and one brother. He worked many years in the Mental Health profession, most notably at the HUB. He was baptized at the Church of Christ and attended Faith Chapel for many years.

Joe Harrington
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Harrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News