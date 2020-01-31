You have free articles remaining.
Joe Harrington, 54, of Billings passed away Jan 18, 2020 following a severe case of pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald John and Ruth Cecelia Harrington of Butte. Joe is survived by eight sisters and one brother. He worked many years in the Mental Health profession, most notably at the HUB. He was baptized at the Church of Christ and attended Faith Chapel for many years.
