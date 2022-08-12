Joe Knight, 91, passed July 15, with his wife of 68 years, Marilyn, by his side.
Joe enjoyed hunting, but was a master fly fisherman who knew the Crazy Mountains and the rivers and streams of Montana like the back of his hand. He enjoyed golf and traveling in their RV. Joe retired from SuperValue as Meat Director in Billings, Montana. The late 90's saw them become snowbirds who enjoyed their winter home in El Mirage, Arizona, for over twenty years. Many lasting friendships were made during this period.
His four children, Roleene Fergus (Dennis), Joleene Senini, Peggy Knight (Chet Chadwick) and Roger Knight (Marcia), eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews will miss him greatly.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at Westpark Village and Riverstone Hospice.
