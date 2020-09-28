Joe L. Southworth

For great times together Joe and Mary started a band in 1968 called (THE ORIGINALS). They played for dances, Mary on her steel guitar, Joe on his lead guitar. Guitar playing became one of Joe's many passions in his life.

Joe retired in 1983 from the BN railroad as a carman. Joe and Mary's great love for family was always a priority. They traveled to many states to see their children and grandchildren, always with their companion dog and bird. Never missing a holiday with family in or out of state.

His beloved wife Mary passed away in 2000 and Joe remained in his home. He loved playing his guitar with the Blue Grass and Montana Fiddlers Groups. He also grew a large garden every year where his specialty was raising gigantic pumpkins.

As Joe's sight was failing, he sold his home and moved to the Tendernest Assisted Living facility in Laurel. Joe loved the staff and built a strong relationship there. His best friend Gary Waddel would take him to coffee every morning. Joe waited with his hat and coat on every morning. (Thank you Gary).

Joe resided at Tendernest until his calling to be with the Lord Sept. 24, 2020 with his daughters holding his hand.