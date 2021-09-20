Joe Sterling Smith, or “Buzz”, as his uncles dubbed him, was born at the family ranch home at Sonnette on June 11, 1933, to Carl and Joan Sterling Smith. He attended various elementary schools in the vicinity, moving to Miles City to finish his schooling. He graduated from Custer County High School and attended Custer County Junior College before going to Billings Business School in Billings. After attending court reporting school in Minneapolis, Buzz and his wife Sharon moved to Bismarck, N.D. They then moved to Billings where he was in the District Court, subsequently working as a freelance court reporter until he retired. Retirement gave him the time to pursue any project he was interested in, and he was busy every day with a new one.