Joel Hendrix

They lived the dream, where two people love each other, find hobbies that they love to do with each other and their wonderful friends. They were able to travel to many places to do the things they enjoyed. They ran marathons and biked across states to just ride with friends. The 5:45 runners would meet at YMCA and the group would run through Cleveland Park. Those were the early days of Joel and Linda, starting their exercising regiment. They set the standard for eating healthy and living a balanced life. It has often been said that it is amazing how much Joel and Linda got into their life because they did so much together.

Joel will be remembered as a man who loved his wife all his life and for being an amazing father who always had time for his family. He will be remembered for his wise instructions he gave to his children growing up, but most of all he will be remembered by what others say to the family about him. Hearing that he was a special person who showed kindness and strength without compromising who he was, is something that will stay in our heart and minds forever!

The family wishes to thank everyone who helped with Joel during his fight with Leukemia at the infusion center at the Billings Clinic.

Friends are invited to the Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church located at 1145 Nutter Blvd, Billings, MT 59105. Celebration of life will be streamed via Facebook at Trinity Baptist Church-Billings 1 p.m.