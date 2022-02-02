Joel Hendrix

After a four-year battle with Leukemia, which he fought with dignity and pride, Joel let go and passed away on Jan. 16, 2022 to go be with his beloved wife of 63 years and his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Brook Hendrix and Shannon H. Young, and his devoted son-in-law, Chris Young. Joel is also survived by his grandchildren, Laura Argroves, Charles Argroves and Joel Argroves who are Pam's children and also Shannon's children Forrest, Grayson and Hunter. Joel was blessed to have his great granddaughter, Lillie, who was able to come to Billings in Dec., to celebrate the family's special Christmas. His other great grandchildren, like Chloe and future ones to come, will know of him as someone who was kind, loving and patient.
Joel was born in Greer, S.C. And graduated from Greer High School. He was recruited by Clemson football and that led to his passion for the TIGERS.
He married the love of his life, Linda Durham, when he was 20 and she barely 18. Following Joel's honorable discharge from active duty in the US Army, he started working as a shoe and boot salesman. Joel had a very dynamic and well-traveled work territory which he covered for about 20 years. ACME boot became what Joel was known for “The Boot Man”. He then ventured into new territory - mobile communications where he worked for Centel Cellular until he and Linda retired.
They lived the dream, where two people love each other, find hobbies that they love to do with each other and their wonderful friends. They were able to travel to many places to do the things they enjoyed. They ran marathons and biked across states to just ride with friends. The 5:45 runners would meet at YMCA and the group would run through Cleveland Park. Those were the early days of Joel and Linda, starting their exercising regiment. They set the standard for eating healthy and living a balanced life. It has often been said that it is amazing how much Joel and Linda got into their life because they did so much together.
Joel will be remembered as a man who loved his wife all his life and for being an amazing father who always had time for his family. He will be remembered for his wise instructions he gave to his children growing up, but most of all he will be remembered by what others say to the family about him. Hearing that he was a special person who showed kindness and strength without compromising who he was, is something that will stay in our heart and minds forever!
The family wishes to thank everyone who helped with Joel during his fight with Leukemia at the infusion center at the Billings Clinic.
Friends are invited to the Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church located at 1145 Nutter Blvd, Billings, MT 59105. Celebration of life will be streamed via Facebook at Trinity Baptist Church-Billings 1 p.m.
