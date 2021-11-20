 Skip to main content
Joel Scott Dahrling Sr. passed away on Nov. 12, 2021. He was born Dec. 23, 1940. He was retired from School District #2.

He leaves behind to mourn his loss, family Shelly (Avery) Roll, Brian (Heather) Dahrling, Joey Dahrling, and Jason (Aerin) Dahrling, his grandchildren; Dylan, Brittany, Kaeden and Lindsay. His great grandchildren Ayden and Brody. His significant other Judy Sanchez of many years. Her children Mike, Damen and Susie and all of their children. His sisters and friends that are still surviving.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Margie Ibach Dahrling, his twin sister Judy Dahrling Ibach and other family and friends- too many to list.

RIP Dad. We love you!! Gone but never forgotten!!! Per his request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.

