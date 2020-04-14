John A. Myrstol, 65, of Huntley, formerly of Clyde Park and Colstrip, passed away in Billings on April 13, 2020, after a five-month battle with cancer. John was born on June 28, 1954 in Big Timber to Don and Violet (Gibby) Myrstol. John requested no services. To leave condolences for the family and view his full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.