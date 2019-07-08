John Alvin Bowman passed away April 10, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born on March 20, 1927, to Ella Hill Bowman and Bert Bowman. He is survived by his wife Martha Overturf Bowman and his three children, Janice Knox, Martin Bowman and Greg Bowman. He has seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
John joined the Navy in March of 1944 and served on the USS Rook in the Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged and came home to begin his life farming. John also built Bowman Grain and Seed, which was as successful as his farming.
John’s memorial will be July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 1101 Broadwater Ave. in Billings. He will then be buried with Military Honors in Mount View Cemetary, 1704 Central Ave. next to his mother and father. John will be greatly missed by his family and the many people that he knew over the years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.