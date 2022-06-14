BILLINGS - John Ancil Stark passed peacefully in the presence of his family on Wednesday, June 8, at Riverstone Hospice Home.
John was born at home on the Moss Ranch near Pass Creek in Parkman, Wyoming August 29, 1933, to Keta and Floyd Stark. At the age of 17, John decided he "no longer liked the smell of paper and pencils" and with the approval of his parents, he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served in the 504th Air Division and became a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged in 1954. While attending a local dance, John met the love of his life, Nadine Alice Stricker, and they were married in Hardin, Montana November 24, 1956, and were blessed with 4 children. John moved his family to Hardin in 1960. Ten years later, John's lifelong dream of owning a ranch presented itself and he purchased a ranch in Grass Range. John and Nadine spent some of their best years ranching and raising their family in the community of Grass Range where they made treasured life-long friendships and memories. John collected stories and friendships throughout his life and PAYS and BLS stockyards became his home away from home and many there were like family to him.
A very special thank you for the extraordinary and loving care John received from everyone at Riverstone Hospice, in particularly from Sue, Donna and Mark. You are earthly angels and greatly appreciated.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene and cherished in-laws Vic and Elizabeth Stricker. He is survived by his wife Nadine, their children John (Mary), Steve (Kymm), Victor (Kyra) and Sandy (Keith), grandchildren Jonathan (Jen), Jesse (Jen), Kaylee, Casey, Taryn, BreAnna, Wyatt, Kendall, and Sienna, great-grandchildren Brocton, Bailey, Mason, Leighton and Emerson, as well as his sister Betty, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
John's love and devotion to Nadine and their family were evident until his time on earth came to an end. Happy trails to this extraordinary man and a life well lived.
To enjoy John's complete obituary, please go to Smithfuneralchapels.com.
The family requests any desired memorials be made to Riverstone Hospice Home, 2230 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102. A private family VA memorial service is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 15th at Sunset Memorial Gardens and a celebration of John's life will take place at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley, Sunday, July 10, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
