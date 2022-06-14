John Ancil Stark

John was born at home on the Moss Ranch near Pass Creek in Parkman, Wyoming August 29, 1933, to Keta and Floyd Stark. At the age of 17, John decided he "no longer liked the smell of paper and pencils" and with the approval of his parents, he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served in the 504th Air Division and became a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged in 1954. While attending a local dance, John met the love of his life, Nadine Alice Stricker, and they were married in Hardin, Montana November 24, 1956, and were blessed with 4 children. John moved his family to Hardin in 1960. Ten years later, John's lifelong dream of owning a ranch presented itself and he purchased a ranch in Grass Range. John and Nadine spent some of their best years ranching and raising their family in the community of Grass Range where they made treasured life-long friendships and memories. John collected stories and friendships throughout his life and PAYS and BLS stockyards became his home away from home and many there were like family to him.