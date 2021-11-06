John “Andy” Shuck of Glendive, Montana, passed away at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana on Oct. 21, 2021 at the age of 60.

John was born in Dayton, Ohio August 30, 1961 to parents Gordon Russell Shuck Jr. and Olive May Shuck. After growing up on a farm in Winthrop, WA, the family moved to Montana. As the youngest of three children, John was very active in school, playing the clarinet, baseball, and handball on his father's self-constructed handball court. He went to chess tournaments with his Butte Tech professor/father/rancher dad and spent a lot of time at the Assembly of God church with his mom, Olive. This would form his passion for the Christian Ministry later in life.

After graduating from Butte Central High School in 1980, he attended Montana State University for Chemical Engineering for two years before moving to Billings where he specialized in Broadcast journalism from Yellowstone School of Broadcasting. This would be a life changing move as this is where he met “his lovely”, Beverly O'Connor. John and Beverly married soon after and had two wonderful children, Katy and Zachary. After he and his wife's stints in radio in Boise and Seattle, he moved the family to Princeton, NJ. where he graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary and became a Presbyterian minister for 27 years.