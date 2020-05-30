John Arlen Munn, Sr., 83, of Billings, passed away on May 22, 2020. John was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Alex and Eugenia (Smith) Munn. John's parents later divorced. John lived in Pocatello, through his freshman year of high school and then moved to Cushman with Eugenia and Carol Faustine (Munn) Schaff to live on the Golden Valley Ranch, owned by his father.
Following high school, John attended Montana State University in Bozeman, obtaining his Bachelor's Degree. He then attended Texas A&M where he obtained his Master's Degree and went on to have a multitude of careers in his lifetime. John was a Grade School Teacher in the Lavina and Cushman areas, a Plant Manager at Chef Francisco, a Bakery Owner, and PSC where he was able to work into his late 70's until a debilitating stroke in 2013 made it too difficult to see his clients. No matter the job, John did it to the best of his ability.
John married Rosealee Thompson and they had three sons. Tragically, she was killed in a car/pedestrian accident later in their marriage. Following the death of his wife, he reconnected with a childhood friend Ms. Micheal Sharon Eales. They formed a special partnership that would last until his passing. Together they enjoyed dancing, taking drives and sharing their senior years together. She was also his loving caregiver following his stroke.
John is survived by his significant other, Micheal Sharon Eales of Billings; sons Todd Lincoln Munn of Hardin, John Arlen Munn Jr. of Salem, Oregon, and Patrick Shawn Munn of Medford, Oregon; daughter-of-the-heart Robin Hurt of Tacoma, Washington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews
Cremation has taken place and John's life will be celebrated at a later date this summer. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under OUR FAMILIES.
