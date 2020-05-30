× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Arlen Munn, Sr., 83, of Billings, passed away on May 22, 2020. John was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Alex and Eugenia (Smith) Munn. John's parents later divorced. John lived in Pocatello, through his freshman year of high school and then moved to Cushman with Eugenia and Carol Faustine (Munn) Schaff to live on the Golden Valley Ranch, owned by his father.

Following high school, John attended Montana State University in Bozeman, obtaining his Bachelor's Degree. He then attended Texas A&M where he obtained his Master's Degree and went on to have a multitude of careers in his lifetime. John was a Grade School Teacher in the Lavina and Cushman areas, a Plant Manager at Chef Francisco, a Bakery Owner, and PSC where he was able to work into his late 70's until a debilitating stroke in 2013 made it too difficult to see his clients. No matter the job, John did it to the best of his ability.

John married Rosealee Thompson and they had three sons. Tragically, she was killed in a car/pedestrian accident later in their marriage. Following the death of his wife, he reconnected with a childhood friend Ms. Micheal Sharon Eales. They formed a special partnership that would last until his passing. Together they enjoyed dancing, taking drives and sharing their senior years together. She was also his loving caregiver following his stroke.