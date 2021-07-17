A proud member of the 1964 Montana State College Bobcat football team has just left the field. John Armour Jernberg slipped away on May 19, 2021 at home. A celebration of John's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22nd at the Elks Lodge in Billings. John's children would like to thank all the friends and family in his life that golfed, hunted, went to Laughlin and warmed a bar stool next to him. He treasured your friendship. Thank you.