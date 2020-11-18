John Art Benson

John passed away peacefully at home on the second Friday of November, 2020. John was born April 10, 1941 to Art and Dorothy (Blakely) Benson in Townsend, Montana and was raised at the family ranch on the Musselshell River. John was involved in rodeo throughout his life. He rode saddle broncs, roped calves, steer wrestled, and team roped. He competed at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Hot Springs, South Dakota. He graduated from Melstone High School in 1960.

After high school he worked on the Hines Ranch in Rapelje until 1962 when he married Betty Daniels and moved back to Melstone to the family ranch. With that union they had four children Kari, Joy, JB and William (Duck).

John ran sheep and cattle, and raised Quarter Horses. He always had a team of draft horses on the ranch. He was on and organized numerous wagon trains. He was a wrangler and teamster in the Montana M89 Cattle Drive. John also designed and made a commemorative M89 bit. John competed in team roping, chariot racing, and in draft horse pulls.

In 1977, John married Pam Blackbird. They had two children Chip and Jesse.