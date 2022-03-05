We lost John B. Becken early in the morning of Feb. 28, a terrible loss to his family, friends and the entire community of Sweet Grass County.

John was born April 7, 1951, in Big Timber to Ray and Margit Hegdal Becken. He grew up with many siblings in a number of Montana communities -Big Timber, Absarokee and Two Dot. He attended country elementary schools, then high school at Sweet Grass County High School. He graduated in 1969. He was married to Rita Barber in 1978, and they have a son Ole.

John's career path included being a ranch hand and managing a bar. He served as the elected county assessor, then as an appraiser for the state of Montana. He was a long-time member of the Sweet Grass County Fire Department, acting as chief for part of that time. His interest and knowledge of history made him a valuable member of the Crazy Mountain Museum Board. He was always a cattle rancher at heart, and after his retirement he was able to run his own herd. He loved to play cards, golf and wood working.

Besides his wife, Rita, and their son, Ole (Tara), he is survived by two grandsons, Grady and Tate, sisters; Karen Gronenthal, Mabel Abney, Barbara Shoop and Sheri Becken, brothers Pete, Paul (Carol) and Charlie (Peggy) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 pm, at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow at the American Legion Club. Memorials can be given to the Sweet Grass County Fire Department, Library or the charity of your choice.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www,stenbergfuneralhome.com.