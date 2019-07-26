John B Norton, Jr, 74, took his last step July 11, 2019 and passed away at the Billings Clinic with his wife, Patsy, by his side.
John was born August 11, 1944 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Dr John B and Claire Norton. John’s father, John B Norton, Sr, was in the Air Force, so young John’s early life took him to many places to live, both in the United States and in Europe.
John married Patsy Gooch on December 26, 1978 in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. The first two years of their marriage they lived in Texas where John was employed by the Energy Operating Corp. In 1980 John and Patsy transferred to Billings to work out of the Williston Basin with the same corporation. Though it was going to be for only five years, then move back to Texas, they have lived in Billings ever since.
John changed careers and became a partner with Montana Bearings, Inc. In 1994, he changed careers again, went to Culinary Art School and became a chef. He was a chef at Hilands for a while, then started his own catering business, “John’s Outback.” His signature dish was smoked brisket.
Hunting and fishing were John’s passion. He hunted elk regularly on the Charter Ranch in the Bull Mountains. His life’s joy was going on a hunting trip to South Africa in 2012. His favorite fishing sites were at Tillamook Bay, Oregon and at Fort Peck, Montana.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debra Norton. He is survived by his wife, Patsy and step-son Paul Vance.
Patsy would like to thank the Billings Athletic Club (BAC) staff, BAC member Scott Harcharik who administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. To the first responders and fire department for their quick and helpful efforts. To Echo Oak Leathers, BAC instructor, who stayed by Patsy’s side offering care and compassion during many hours of stress and uncertainty. Thanks also to the Billings Clinic medical staff for their care and personal interest in John’s health. A big thank you to the staff at National Jewish Health in Denver for the care provided to John over the past several years.
No services are planned. If you would like to make a donation in John’s honor, please consider National Jewish Health, P O Box 5898, Denver, CO 80217-9171 or by phone 303-728-6560 x1 or on line at www.nationaljewish.org/donate.
For a full obituary and to leave memories and condolences please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
