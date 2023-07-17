John Billings, 72, passed away June 26 from Lou Gehrig's disease.

He was born and raised in Billings. His parents, John G. and Ruth Billings, had been school teachers who encouraged John's scholastic endeavors. John held advanced degrees in both physics and chemistry.

While writing books, John enjoyed working sporadically as a Gazette carrier.

He published INTO THE TALL AND THE UNCUT in 2018. His second book, ELK WARS AND KINDRED MATTERS VOL. 1, was recently published, even though his mind and body were being taken from him.

Surviving at the family home in Billings are his partner of 10 years, Barb Bush, and constant feline companion Honeybear.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cody, WY, to be announced.