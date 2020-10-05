John Bulltail

John Grant Bulltail, culture-bearer, educator, orator, writer, strong family man and proud descendant of many chiefs including Chief Plenty Coups, Chief Pretty Eagle, and Chief Plays With His Face, went to the Other Side Camp on Oct. 1, 2020. Grant was born to George Bulltail and Alice Stewart on May 20, 1940, in Crow Agency. He was named Bishéeawaachish (Sits Among The Buffalo) by his grandfather Comes Up Red. His father's parents were Simon and Stella (Goes Well-Bird All Over The Ground) Bulltail and mother's parents were Thomas and Sarah (High Nose) Stewart. He belonged to the Greasy Mouth clan and was a child of the Sore Lip clan. Grant was a devout and lifetime Catholic.

Grant's early years were spent at the family home north of Crow Agency in the Black Lodge District. His family engaged in horse and cattle ranching. His family moved to Billings when he was school age since his father became employed with Holly Sugar. After a few years there, the family moved to Pryor, where Grant assisted his father with the horse ranch. He became a working cowboy and renowned bronc rider, attending many professional rodeos.

In a desire to travel, Grant joined the U.S. Marines in 1962. He saw combat in Vietnam and suffered the aftereffects of Agent Orange exposure. He appreciated his time in the military, often commenting, ‘The Marines were good to me.' He was honorably discharged in 1966.