John C. Muller
John C. Muller

John C. Muller

Graveside services will be held for John C. Muller on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Deaver Cemetery, in Deaver, WY.

There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon in the Deaver Community Building immediately following the service.

