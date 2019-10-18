John C. Ostwalt was born June 19, 1928 at the family farm in Laurel. He was the sixth child of 10 born to parents Henry and Mollie (Thiel) Ostwalt. He attended Hawthorne (rural) Elementary School and graduated from Laurel High School in 1946. He farmed in Laurel and Rapelje with his Dad and family until 1957. He then went to work as a mail carrier at the Laurel Post Office, retiring in 1989 after 32 years of service.
He married Dorothy Frank Oct. 28, 1951. They were married 67 years until Dorothy’s passing Feb. 5, 2019. John was baptized, confirmed and married at First Congregational Church in Laurel, and was a lifetime member. He was a 50-plus year member of Corinthian Lodge #72 and was past worshipful master and also served as treasurer for 19 years. He was a member of Scottish Rite and Al Bedoo Shrine.
John enjoyed being at home working around the farm, Farmers Market, hunting and fishing, and Locomotive Basketball. John passed to eternal life Oct. 15, 2019, ending his earthly life, surrounded by love of family in the same place it began, as he wished.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, his brothers Henry Jr. and Harold Ostwalt, sisters Helen Southworth, Martha Iverson, and Esther Fox, and son-in law Mark Harmon. He is survived by brothers Conrad and Gene (Sonny) Ostwalt and sisters Betty Aman and Judy Frank. Three children, son Warren (Kristin) and their sons Tyler (Teri) and Zach (Maddy), daughter Wanda and her children Amanda Carlson (Riky) and Christopher Harmon (Dina), daughter Peggy and her daughter Allison Hanson, and also 10 great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-laws and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Special thanks to caregivers Davonne and Krystal, and Riverstone nurses and therapists, Dr. Sarah Stewart and Katrina, and all involved in his care during the progression of his disease.
Visitation Sunday Oct.20, from 5 to 7:30 PM at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. Service at First Congregational Church, 506 S. 5th St., Laurel Monday Oct. 21st at 10:30 AM. Memorials to First Congregational Church, Shrine Transportation Fund, or charity of choice. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
