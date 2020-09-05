× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of August 28, 2020, with his family at his side, John Carl Muller passed away quietly at his home in Reno, Nevada, exactly 81 years to the day he was brought into this world. John was born on Staten Island New York, Aug. 28, 1939, a fact most people who knew him would never guess. He moved to Frannie, Wyoming with his parents George and Astrid Muller at the age of 4. He attended grade school in Frannie, high school in Deaver, and received his BA at the University of Wyoming in 1961. Through College ROTC, John received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, ending his active service as Captain in 1964 when he went into the Air Force Reserves.

At 5 years of age, John met his best friend and future wife, Jill Kirk. They married in 1961, celebrating their 59th anniversary this year. They have two daughters, Jody and Mandy.

After his military service, they moved back to Montana where John began his banking career. They also started ranching, first in Livingston, then Sheridan, Wyoming, and in Ronan. The family showed and sold their registered Hunky-Dory Red Angus throughout the United States and central Canada. John and Jill were also very active with 4-H and FFA, supporting their daughters' involvement in their cattle and ranching operations.