John Robert Chatham Jr., 86, of Huntley, Montana was lifted up to Heaven on Monday Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Crow Agency on Feb. 15th, 1933 to John Robert Chatham Sr. and Edith (Erickson) Chatham.
John received his education from Antler School on Rotten Grass Creek, Lodge Grass High School and Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
He married the love of his life, Iris Jean Crosby, in Miles City. They were married for over 60 years.
John Chatham was a REAL COWBOY – he ranched on his Dad’s place on Rotten Grass Creek, then moved over the hill to Lodge Grass Creek; ranching was in his blood, and he loved the life. Having worked in Montana and Wyoming, John worked the past 38 years for the Vermilion Ranch (Pat & Babe Goggins). He finally retired after working up into his 80’s.
John provided for his family, hardly, if ever, missing a day of work unless he got stepped on by a cow or bucked off a horse. He loved to hunt, fish, and trap back in the day, plus he loved his gardens, but best of all he loved taking road trips when he could. He always has to play jokes and tricks on his girls as well as our Mom, which brought a huge smile to his face. He laughed with us, not at us.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Chatham Gregory, grandson Robby Dust, and beloved wife Iris Jean.
John is survived by his six daughters: Debra (Mark) Gentry of Sheridan, WY; Kathie Clinton of Billings; Johnette (Jerry) Cook of Rapid City, SD; Tonnie Nedine Evans of Rapid City, SD; Valerie (Chuck) Swanson of Billings; and Victoria (Mark) Bush of Corinth, TX. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren with two more on the way; and his sisters: Carole (Chatham) Wiley of Billings; Patty (Chatham) Beck of Vancouver, WA; and Karen (Chatham) Frost of Vancouver, WA.
John was a member of the Crow Ties the Bundle Clan.
Cremation has taken place at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, and per John’s request, no services are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin, Montana.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Chatham, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
