On July 7, John Clark passed away peacefully in his home in Shepherd, Montana. He was born on May 6, 1939 to parents Jack and Bobbie Clark.
John is survived by his three sisters: Jacqueline Schleder, Dorothy Lanier, and Barbara Yurian; children: Bobbi (John) Heinzman, Billee (Mainard) Welk, and Jared (Kelli) Clark; grandchildren: Keith (Brook), Savannah (Tom), Steena Marie, Samantha, Gracie, and Jessy; great-grandchildren: Jake, Hayden, and Skylar; honorary family member, Jason Nauman; as well as many nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., in Billings at East Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Mattson Ln.
For full obituary, or to leave comments and condolences, please see smithfuneralchapels.com.
