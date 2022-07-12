 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Clark

  • 0

On July 7, John Clark passed away peacefully in his home in Shepherd, Montana. He was born on May 6, 1939 to parents Jack and Bobbie Clark.

John is survived by his three sisters: Jacqueline Schleder, Dorothy Lanier, and Barbara Yurian; children: Bobbi (John) Heinzman, Billee (Mainard) Welk, and Jared (Kelli) Clark; grandchildren: Keith (Brook), Savannah (Tom), Steena Marie, Samantha, Gracie, and Jessy; great-grandchildren: Jake, Hayden, and Skylar; honorary family member, Jason Nauman; as well as many nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., in Billings at East Gate Wesleyan Church, 625 Mattson Ln.

For full obituary, or to leave comments and condolences, please see smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologist: Sunscreen is good but reapplication is better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News