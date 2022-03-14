John D. Sweeney passed away unexpectedly at St Vincent's Hospital on Friday, March 11, from health complications. John was born in Missoula on June 1, 1946, to parents Daniel Hugh Sweeney and Mary Elizabeth Carroll Sweeney. The oldest of seven, he grew up in Laurel before moving to Billings, graduating from West High School and the University of Montana.

He married Diane Donavon in 1967. Together, they raised their three children: Jason, Jennette and Greg. They were divorced in 1999.

John served as an Army Medical Tech in Vietnam and was a proud U.S. Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Laurel.

He spent 25 years with the JC Penney Company, receiving awards as best buyer for the company.

John was a Boy Scout and loved the outdoors and fishing, time at East Rosebud Lake, playing Kings on the Corner and a good Wilcoxson's shake. Indeed, his last meal was a chocolate shake.

John was a loving brother who taught many of his siblings to swim when he was a lifeguard at the Laurel pool.

John was an avid sports fan, with a particular enthusiasm for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, University of Montana Grizzlies and our hometown Billings Mustangs. He also enjoyed a good tune, from the Beach Boys to Lionel Richie to the Bee Gees.

John loved his community at West Park Village, where he lived in his “man cave” apartment with his famous collection of 125 hats. He proudly displayed his American and Montana flags on his balcony. He volunteered at the stored and with the memory care unit and other residents.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Sweeney; and his younger brother, Mark Burns Sweeney. He is survived by his three children, Jason (Christina) of Bern, Switzerland, Jennette Bowers (Chuck) of McKinney, Texas, and Greg (Alexandra) of Corte Madera, California; his brothers, Pat, Tim and Mike; his sisters, Libby and Sarah; his sisters-in-law, Teresa, Beryl and Noi; and grandchildren, Chelsea, Ella, Avery and Bree.

John embraced life, with all its challenges and possibilities. He had incredible perseverance and strength. He loved people and related to just about everyone he met. He was sustained by his love of family, his country and his deep Christian faith.

The family would like to thank St Vincent Hospital doctors, nurses and staff, Butterfly Homes and West Park Village for all John's care. Additionally, Dr. Stanley and the Billings VA Clinic.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 15, at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, with full military honors and a bagpiper.

There will be a reception following the graveside cemetery at the Petroleum Club in the Doubletree Hotel, 27 N. 27th St., Billings, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Wounded Warrior project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=2703 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.