John Daniel Cooper passed away February 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born April 18, 1988 in Bozeman, Montana, and attended school at Helena Flats in Kalispell, Chief Joseph Middle School in Bozeman, and Flathead High School in Kalispell. He spent his life in Kalispell, Billings, and Phoenix, battling addiction and mental health issues.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John A. Campbell and Clovis Cooper, and step-grandfathers, Glen Clark and Herman Vander Vos.
John is survived by his parents, Howard (Rocky) Cooper and Jackie Campbell; his sister, Abra (Shane) Kair; nephew, Ryder Kair; niece, Radley Kair; grandmothers, Barbara Clark and Patricia Campbell Vander Vos; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Howard) Vander Vos, Kathy Cooper, Dora (John) Felicioni, Guy (Loretta) Cooper, and Arby (Tracy) LeMance.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman followed by and open house for friends and family to share memories at the home of Howard and Joyce Vander Vos, 7070 Nash Road, Bozeman.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.