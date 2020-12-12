John Richard Daubert, 74, of Billings, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020. He was born in Billings on June 12, 1946, to Mary (Brown) Daubert and John Daubert. John grew up on South 34th Street and worked in his parents' grocery store. He attended Little Flower Catholic School and graduated from Billings Central High School in 1964. As a young boy, John enjoyed the time he spent fishing and camping with his cousins at Martinsdale Reservoir, Deadman's Basin and Cooney Dam. He loved Chevy cars, and his favorite was his 1954 Chevy because you had to bounce on the back seat to get the radio to play.

After high school, John served in the Navy and later graduated from Billings Business College. He was in electrical wholesale for 54 years, retiring in 2017.

After chasing Beverly Wolff, the love of his life, for four years, they wed at Little Flower Catholic Church on July 1, 1967. Out of this union, four children were born: Brian Daubert (Anita), Nicole Trahan (Terry Lenhart), Scott Daubert (Sheri), Kim Daubert (Jeremy Walton). John was blessed with seven grandchildren: John Daubert (Holly), Taylor Coghlan, Hunter, Decker and Sawyer Trahan, and Addy and Peyton Daubert.