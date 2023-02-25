John David "Dave" Roberts, 55, of Billings, passed away on Feb. 20.

Dave was born "a little old man" and was always mature beyond his age. He cared for family and friends with great conviction and was first to offer help where needed. Fishing was his idea of fun and now that he's free of pain, he can fish wherever and whenever he wants!

He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy; and his beloved grandparents, Ellen and Dwight Roberts and Fritz and Avis Coleman. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Kerry; his loving mother Bobbi, both of Billings; and aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

David's Miles City family had a long tradition of Milwaukie Railroad employment and he donated Milwaukie family memorabilia to the Harlowton Milwaukie Depot Museum at 307 Central Ave. S., Harlowton, MT 59036. Please join us in contributing memorials to the Museum in David's name.

No services are planned at this time. Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is in charge of cremation and remembrances may be left for the family at www.michelottisawyers.com