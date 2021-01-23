John David Lundquist was born May 8, 1947, in St. Cloud Minnesota. He was the eldest of two children, living his childhood in Minnesota, Montana, Texas and California. John died unexpectedly of natural causes on Jan. 15, 2021 in Hot Springs, MT.

John graduated from Billings West High School and enlisted in the Navy April 1966. He served for three years on the USS Okanogan during the Vietnam War and received three medals for his service.

John lived many years in the White Sulphur Springs, MT area and developed many friendships along the way. Affectionately known as Long John for most of his life, the folks in the Springs knew him as a generous helping hand and the organizer of the football pools. As life progressed so did the challenges in John's life. Special thanks to Brenda Nelson and Chuck Wambeke for helping John navigate some of those challenges over the years.

John was preceded in death by his father David William Lundquist, mother Marie Yvonne Wambeke Lundquist and grandparents Triphon and Marie Wambeke.

John is survived by his sister Mary (James D.) Rector of Glasgow and by his many first cousins including the Wambeke family, the Lohrenz family, the Karls family, the Perella family, and the Henry family. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings, MT at a later date.