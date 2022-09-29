John David Simpson, 73, of Lumberton, passed away September 27, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was the priest at Annunciation Mission Church in Perkinston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alene Overstreet Simpson, and his son, Sean Simpson.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Simpson of Lumberton; his son, Joshua Simpson (Robyn) of Gulfport; granddaughter, Charli Quinn Simpson; and sisters, Carol Simpson of McHenry, and Crystal Miller of Perkinston.
Graveside Services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, October 1, at McHenry-Oaklawn Cemetery in McHenry.
Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
