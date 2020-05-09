× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 8, 2020, surrounded by family in Missoula, John Degele Jr. passed.

John was born to Snodie Elizabeth Saffell and John (Johann) Kasper Degele on Feb. 28, 1935, in Bridger. John and his siblings are first generation American born to the Degeles. He took work on the railroad before marrying his soul mate, Mary Ann Meznarich on Oct. 6, 1955. He was 20, she was 16. They would spend the rest of their time together exemplifying dedication and love.

John enlisted in the United States Army March 11, 1956. After 15 months stationed in Germany he was honorably discharged. He arrived home to his wife and son, Raymond Paul, in Roundup Jan. 1, 1958. In the next three years he and Maryann welcomed Martin Lee and Bud Alan to their family. By 1960, John was working at Eddy's Bakery in Billings. He spent time baking elsewhere in the area before moving his family to Oregon in 1969. They settled in Hermiston. John's love of fishing flourished as he traveled the state making memories with his cousins, most notably Raymond Saffell, his children, grandchildren, and friends.

On Nov. 4, 1974, John and Mary Ann opened Mary Ann's Sweet Shoppe and taught their sons to bake. It was here his grandchildren lovingly remember early mornings, naps on flour sacks, and the click clack of John's boots as he twirled Mary Ann around the kitchen.