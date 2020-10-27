John Dennis Duncan

John was born the 12th child (and not surprisingly, the final) to Affie (Dennis) and Leroy Duncan on Oct. 21, 1932. John grew up on a ranch outside of Harlowton, Montana, near what is now the Duncan Hutterite Colony located at the base of the Little Belt Mountains. Him and his close friend, Dick Stoltz caused plenty of mischief and they were both likely kicked out of Harlow city limits.

After John graduated from Harlowton High School in 1952, he proudly served in the Korean War. Upon returning home, he settled in Billings where he worked for the United States Postal Office for 30 years. John was first married to Nina (Baldwin) and they welcomed three children, John Duncan Jr (Patty), Alan Duncan (Karen), and ReNee Hanson (Terry). He later married Sylvia (Cattnach), and they welcomed son, Tony Duncan (Amber) and he lovingly assumed fatherhood of stepchildren Marvin Cattnach, David Cattnach (Julie), Kim Cattnach, and Wade Cattnach (Christy).

John will be best remembered for his love of eating out (Olive Garden was a favorite), walking and golfing during his more spry years, and enjoying a good, cold beer and some cribbage at either Tiny's or the VFW, but mostly for the love of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was lovingly referred to as Grandpa Meathead by all of his grandchildren. They surely received plenty of odd looks over the years as they commonly referred to him this way. One of the moments he and his family looked forward to year after year was Christmas Eve at his house. There was great joy for John to watch his grandchildren open presents, play pool and basement tag, eat and tease each other. Those memories will forever be cherished by those that he leaves behind.