John Edward Bowman, 69, of Billings, MT, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. He was born May 30, 1952, in Butte, MT, the son of the late Donald C. and Betty Bowman of Billings.

John's first job was with Yamaha. He was a lover of motorcycles, cars, music, and the Raiders football team. John was excellent in mathematics. When he graduated from Butte High in 1970, he was accepted to MIT in Boston, MA. He elected to remain in Montana and attended Montana Tech. John enjoyed his long working career with Montana Power Company and was an active member of the Billings Chamber of Commerce. John was most proud of his family.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dawn (Bowman) and Mat Sharp of Worland, WY; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jennie (Hveem) Bowman of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Hayden and Caleb Fraser of Billings, MT; Cade Overstreet of Billings, MT; Beau Bowman of Las Vegas, NV; his brother and sister-in-law Mike and Patsy (Capp) Bowman of Billings, MT; and two nephews and two nieces. A celebration of life ceremony will be held over Memorial Day weekend in May 2022 in Billings, MT. If interested in attending, please email the family at johnbowmancelebration@yahoo.com.