John Edward Slattery, 75, of Hardin, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 in Missoula. He was born on Sept. 2, 1944 in Hardin to Elmer and Ruth (McNally) Slattery. He spent his early years in Hardin until the family moved to St Xavier in 1955. He attended St Xavier Catholic Mission and Hardin High School.
On March 27, 1965, he married Laurel (Cook) Slattery at St Xavier. During their 54 years of marriage they lived in Hardin; Espanola, NM; Dayton, WA; St. Xavier; Sheridan, WY; Colstrip, and Fort Smith.
John was an incredibly hard worker. He was a proud member of the IUOE Local 400 and in 1981 – 1983 served as President of the Union and as a Business Representative. In 1984, he purchased his father’s machinery and livestock and farmed until he started a Chemical Spray Business, which he ran until 2006. He then worked for Western Sugar Company and also worked various construction jobs until he retired in 2015. Upon retirement, John loved spending his days at his many coffee ‘spots’ where he enjoyed keeping up on the local news and farming situations. John always relished a good road trip. He and Laurel spent many hours together driving the backroads of MT. In 2011 they drove to Alaska and enjoyed exploring new territory for a month. For their 40th anniversary, John, Laurel, their daughters and their grandchildren were able to fulfill another of John’s dreams with a trip to Hawaii. John was always there for everyone to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Laurel Slattery; his daughters Kelly Slattery and Karen Slattery of Missoula, grandchildren; Jeremy Stewart, Sean Robinson, Evan Stewart and Tavin Robinson; sisters Beth Krkosa, Patty Delany, Carey (Jerry) Ziler and Peggy (Jim) Glenn; his Aunt, Peg Koebbe; and numerous nephews and nieces; and cousins Mary and Jane Slattery.
John was proceeded in death by his parents Elmer and Ruth, Brothers Elmer Jr. and Mike and Sisters Barbara Jo and Linda.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Dec. 23 at 1:30 at Bullis Mortuary.
Well done good and faithful servant. Donations can be made in his name to The Big Horn County Museum or to a charity of your choice.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
