John (Johnny) Edward Stoler III, age 70, of Billings passed away at his home on Jan. 15, 2020. Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, 1717 Main Street, Miles City, MT has been entrusted with arrangements on Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Custer County Cemetery with full military honors. For full obituary or to offer condolences please visit www.stevensonandson.com
